Liverpool ‘won’t stand’ in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s way if the ‘right opportunity comes up’

Liverpool have a host of players entering the final year of their contracts and one of which is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce discussed the role of our No.15: ‘One midfielder who could move on this summer is Oxlade-Chamberlain. Liverpool won’t stand in his way if the right opportunity comes up for him to secure regular game time elsewhere. The 28-year-old, who has a year left on his contract, is valued at around £10 million.

‘Having played just 7.4 per cent of the club’s top-flight minutes in 2020-21, that figure climbed to 23 per cent last season. However, he still hasn’t played more than a third of the minutes for Liverpool in the Premier League since 2019-20.

‘Oxlade-Chamberlain made 29 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22 (12 as a sub) but fell increasingly out of favour and didn’t feature again following the FA Cup tie win at Nottingham Forest in March.

‘What happens next depends to a large degree on what other options emerge for him. If he starts pre-season brightly, then Oxlade-Chamberlain may decide he’s better off staying put and backing himself to force his way into Klopp’s plans’.

It seems as though the decision has been placed in the hands of the 28-year-old and he can either stay and fight, or move on to ensure more football.

Given the recent birth of his child and engagement to Perrie Edwards, perhaps the decision to try and remain at Anfield could sway his opinion for some more stability.

There’s no reason why the former Arsenal man couldn’t shine in this campaign and earn himself a new deal, in order to extend his Merseyside stay.

