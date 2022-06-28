Marco Asensio has ‘offers from Milan and Liverpool’ but looks set to remain with Real Madrid for one more year

In what seems to be a much bigger story in Spain than in England, Liverpool are still being linked with Marco Asensio.

As reported by Deportes COPE: ‘Marco Asensio’s future seems to be increasingly outside of Real Madrid. Although the frustrated signing of Kylian Mbappé seemed to give him hope of recovering his place in the squad, the white club has no intention of offering him the renewal, so the Balearic footballer can leave the team this summer.

‘The player’s desire has always been to play and play minutes and, given the great competition he has in the squad, in recent weeks he has decided to listen to offers. As reported by Melchor Ruiz in Deportes COPE, the player has offers from Milan and Liverpool.

‘Asensio, about his future: “I have one year left on my contract, at the end of the concentration we will talk about things”

‘Marco Asensio has already revealed his intentions about his future at the white club when the Spanish team ends the concentration, affirming that he has “three possibilities” , renew, leave or fulfill the remaining year of his contract, at the same time that he assured that he is looking for “confidence and regularly” during “the entire season”.’

Hopefully this will end these rumours, as the Spaniard seems more than happy to spend at least one more year with Real Madrid.

It seems unlikely that we have actually tabled an offer for the 26-year-old, with a slight chance of a move for a free transfer next summer.

