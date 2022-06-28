Takumi Minamino completes a permanent move to Monaco and ends his two-and-a-half-year stint as a Red

Liverpool have confirmed that Takumi Minamino has left Anfield, after spending two-and-a-half-years as a Red.

As reported on the club’s website: ‘Liverpool FC can confirm Takumi Minamino has today completed a permanent transfer to AS Monaco.

‘Minamino leaves Anfield for Ligue 1 after making 55 appearances in total during his two-and-a-half-year stint as a Red, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.

‘And so, Minamino departs Liverpool having left a lasting impression on teammates, coaches and the club’s honours list.

‘Everyone at LFC would like to thank Taki for his contributions and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career’.

Making a profit on the Japanese international proves that it has been a successful move for all parties and he now deserves some more first-team football.

Due to the departure of Sadio Mane and Divock Origi, as well as the introduction of five subs in the Premier League, it looked like the next campaign could be a big one for the former Red Bull Salzburg man but he has decided to head to pastures new.

The 27-year-old will be fondly remembered by players at supporters at the club, mainly for his roles in the past season’s domestic cup double.

