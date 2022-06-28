The numbers behind Jurgen Klopp’s eight midfield options for next season and how they play together

Jurgen Klopp seems to be more than happy to go into the new season with the eight current midfield options he has on offer.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce assessed their roles within his squad: ‘Certainly, numbers-wise, Klopp isn’t short. He has eight senior midfielders in Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

‘Carvalho’s long-term future is expected to be in midfield, although initially he’s set to get opportunities further forward. The arrival of Nunez gives Klopp greater freedom to switch to playing 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 at times, having long since favoured a 4-3-3 system. The manager wants an element of unpredictability.

‘Midfield was the department where Klopp rotated the most during a gruelling season which spanned 63 games in all competitions.

‘The most common midfield he picked was made up of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. They started 11 times together in 2021-22. When fit, they were Klopp’s first-choice unit.

‘Henderson, who recently turned 32, played more minutes than any other Liverpool midfielder last season. The long-serving captain clocked up 3,869 in all competitions. Fabinho (3,690) was next, followed by Thiago (2,381), Keita (2,083), Jones (1,528), Oxlade-Chamberlain (1,524) and Milner (1,387)’.

It seems as though we will be watching Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara start the season as the three first choice options for our midfield.

In the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho, the boss is blessed to have some youngsters who will be eager to impress and play as many minutes as possible.

All this whilst the experience and ability of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also be readily available – making a more than sound midfield for an entire campaign.

