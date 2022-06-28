Two Premier League midfielders highlighted as potential acquisitions who could be ‘the long-term replacement for Bellingham’

Liverpool are publicly looking for a midfielder next summer but Jude Bellingham may not be the only transfer target.

As reported by Neil Jones for GOAL: ‘Of course, Liverpool’s recruitment team would not be doing their jobs properly if they had not identified other targets.

‘Barry Hunter, the chief scout, and his team are known to operate two or three windows in advance of the present, and Ward’s database will be bulging with tons of regularly-updated reports on potential arrivals.

READ MORE: James Pearce confirms Jurgen Klopp is prepared to wait for ‘right midfielder at the right price’ and not settle for ‘second-best’

‘Declan Rice of West Ham, for example, has admirers, but is seen as expensive, both in terms of transfer fee and wages. Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka, currently shining at the European Under-19 Championship with England, is also highly thought of, but might join Dortmund. Could he be the long-term replacement for Bellingham, perhaps?’.

It seems as though these two players could be admired from a far but it’s unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would be able to spend big money on more than one target.

With the Borussia Dortmund man being the seeming main target, Declan Rice could be a solid plan B for the recruitment team.

Carney Chukwuemeka is not likely to cost anywhere near as much as the other two touted options and so the 18-year-old could be recruited alongside a marquee signing.

