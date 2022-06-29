Divock Origi agrees to keep ‘The Divock Origi Scholarship’ running in the University of Liverpool

Despite departing Liverpool, Divock Origi has agreed to keep his scholarship running in a local university.

As per the University of Liverpool website: ‘Liverpool Football Club striker Divock Origi has partnered with the University of Liverpool to offer a competitive scholarship to one student who permanently resides in the City of Liverpool.

‘Divock’s own appetite for inspiration and authentic belief in the promise of our youth – has fuelled his championing of empowerment opportunities as an LFC player.

‘The scholarship is open to students who have an offer to study an undergraduate course at the University, beginning in September 2022’.

It’s testament to the character of the Belgian that he even agreed to have this scholarship in the first place and the fact that he will keep the funding available when he has departed Merseyside, is amazing.

The 27-year-old will ‘cover tuition fees (£9,250 per year) as well as an annual payment of £3,000 towards living costs’, which is a huge offer and sign of his generosity.

Our former No.27 did enough to be a hero because of his actions on the pitch but these actions off it, only further cement his legacy.

