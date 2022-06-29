Harvey Elliott will want to ‘work his way into becoming a Reds regular this season’ ahead of a big season with Liverpool

Harvey Elliott will be fully aware that Liverpool are after a new midfielder next summer and will want to prove that he is good enough this season.

As per BBC Sport: ‘Having played for Fulham and Liverpool in the Premier League, and spending a season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, it is easy to forget Harvey Elliott is still only 19.

‘He would have had an even bigger impact had he not spent five months out last season with a serious ankle injury, before scoring a lovely volley on his return to the team against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

‘England Under-21 international Elliott, who can play in midfield or on the wing, will be hoping to stay injury free and work his way into becoming a Reds regular this season’.

It will be a big season for our No.67 and he will hope that he can prove to Jurgen Klopp that he is ready for a consistent starting role in his side.

Before his injury against Leeds United in the last campaign, the boss handed plenty of opportunities to the 19-year-old and he looked ready to hold his own within the side.

With a big break at the end of the last season, the former Fulham youngster will want to impress during pre-season and get his place in the team once again.

