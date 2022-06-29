‘I will never forget the massive support’ – Takumi Minamino bids an emotional goodbye to Liverpool fans

Takumi Minamino has been sold to Monaco and was handed the chance to say goodbye to the Liverpool supporters.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 27-year-old wrote: ‘Dearest LFC supports, I was so happy when I joined the LFC family 2 and a half years ago but my time has come to an end.

‘I had a fantastic time and I will never forget the massive support I received from you all at Anfield. I wish you all the best’.

The former No.18 shone in the cup competitions for the Reds and never let anyone down when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

The Japanese international heads to pastures new with the blessing and best wishes of all of our supporters, hoping that he can now take his game to the next level.

Having made a profit from the loan to Southampton and sale to France, as well as scoring some crucial goals for the club, the former Red Bull Salzburg man couldn’t have done much more.

You can view the post on Minamino’s Instagram account:

