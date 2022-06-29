Ibrahim Sangare returns to Liverpool’s radar as the club search for a list of potential midfield options this summer

With Liverpool looking for a midfielder next year and there being no guarantee on the availability of Jude Bellingham, Ibrahim Sangare’s name has been mentioned.

As reported by Neil Jones from GOAL: ‘Ibrahim Sangare of PSV is among those who have been linked [with Liverpool].

‘Whoever is eventually targeted, they are likely to fit a certain profile. Liverpool broke from their usual strategy to sign Thiago, an established star in his late-20s, from Bayern Munich in 2020, but they have been very much back ‘on brand’ since, with the arrivals of Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Carvalho and Ramsay. We can expect that to continue going forward’.

It’s not the first time that we’ve been linked with the 24-year-old and he could certainly act as a solid choice to slot into Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

It’s unknown how much money the boss will have to spend on his squad but with several members of the current team ageing, it’s unlikely we can get away with signing just one new midfielder.

This may be a more drawn out process but with interest coming from Manchester United and Chelsea for the PSV man, he may not even be available next summer anyway.

