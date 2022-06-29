(Image) Anfield pitch being relayed as the countdown to the new season ticks ever closer

Liverpool are preparing to start their pre-season training and the Anfield pitch is going through its own preparation.

Following the concerts that were performed within the stadium by The Rolling Stones, Elton John and The Eagles, the pitch is now being relayed at our famous home.

Images taken from above the ground show the current situation, with the earth being relayed and the turf prepared to be placed on to the ground.

READ MORE: Nicola Barella once again linked with a Liverpool move as the 25-year-old is confirmed to be ‘rated’ by Jurgen Klopp

The image also shows the current standing of the new Anfield Road End, which will continue to be built ahead of its completion next summer.

It’s going to be an interesting watch as the stand grows whilst the season progresses and we can look forward to another new era within L4.

For now though, the main focus will be getting the turf and stadium ready for kick-off against Strasbourg on the 31st of July and the Premier League season that will follow.

You can view the image of Anfield via Reddit user u/aswinvikram:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business