‘Missed these conversations’ – Gini Wijnaldum and Mo Salah reunite during their holidays and reminisce about old times

After leaving Anfield last year, Gini Wijnaldum has clearly stayed in touch with many of his old friends, including Mo Salah.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 31-year-old uploaded two images alongside the caption ‘Can’t lie, missed these conversations with the Egyptian king 🤴’.

It’s great to see a current and former fan favourite and know that they would have been talking about the great times they spent together on Merseyside.

The Egyptian King also uploaded an image from their meeting and he went for the more simple caption of: ‘Reminiscing’.

It’s a safe bet that the pair may have mentioned the dramatic night against Barcelona, when our No.5 shone and helped us on our way to European Cup No.6.

WIth some muted rumours about a return to Jurgen Klopp’s side for the Dutchman too, there may have even been some whispers about a potential homecoming.

You can view the images via Wijnaldum and Salah’s Twitter accounts:

Can’t lie, missed these conversations with the Egyptian king 🤴 pic.twitter.com/zryKBXKktC — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 29, 2022

