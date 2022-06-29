Takumi Minamino’s place alongside four legendary Reds shows how influential he has been for Liverpool

Takumi Minamino’s role at Liverpool may have boiled down to substitute and domestic cup appearances but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t influential.

Some may have thought that his time at the club can be scoffed at but one statistic shows that he can stake his place among some of Liverpool’s all-time greats.

Last season he was the top scorer in both domestic cup competitions for the Reds, the first to do so since Steven Gerrard in the 2005/06 season.

The only others to achieve this feat were Robbie Fowler (1995/96), Kenny Dalglish (1980/81) and Ian Rush on three separate occasions (1990/91, 1983/84, 1981/82).

It may not seem much and may also point to the devaluation of the domestic cup competitions but the names he is alongside speak for themselves.

Any true supporter will know the role that the Japanese international had at Anfield and will already appreciate his efforts, hopefully this can illustrate to the doubters that he deserves a lot more respect.

You can view the Minamino statistic via @michael_reid11 on Twitter:

Takumi Minamino was Liverpool's outright top scorer in both the League Cup and FA Cup last season – he joins quite the list of players to do that for #LFC in the same season. pic.twitter.com/aNKrRFQLfZ — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) June 28, 2022

