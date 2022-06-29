(Video) Curtis Jones and Anthony Gordon train together before their pre-season begins back on Merseyside

It’s not often that you see Liverpool and Everton players mixing but that is the case with Curtis Jones and Anthony Gordon.

The pair are both in Los Angeles and have been sharing videos of their training regime during the summer months, now their paths have crossed.

Thanks to a video shared by actor and business owner Darrius Marcellin, both young Scousers can be seen preparing for a training session together.

Both men talk to the camera but it is covered by music in the clip, a video that feels like it will upset some staunch Reds and Blues.

The Merseyside Derby has been billed as the ‘Friendly Derby’ and friendships between the clubs stretch back to the likes of Elisha Scott and Dixie Dean, so this isn’t too out of the ordinary.

It’s not too unusual to see two lads from the same city, of a similar age, enjoying some time together in the sun and playing football.

