(Video) Divock Origi spotted in Italy as his move to AC Milan edges closer to completion

It’s not been the best kept secret and Divock Origi still hasn’t been confirmed as an AC Milan player but it’s getting ever closer.

The Belgian departed Liverpool at the end of the season, after his current deal ran out and it was mutually agreed that it was time for him to start a new footballing chapter.

His next location has been long touted as Italy but there appears to be a few I’s to dot and T’s to cross, before official confirmation is made.

READ MORE: (Image) Anfield pitch being relayed as the countdown to the new season ticks ever closer

It’s going to be a strange period for many of our fans as we watch Sadio Mane and our former No.27 plying their trade elsewhere, after being such loyal and long standing members of our squad.

As we will look forward to watching the likes of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz, our old friends will be looking forward to starting their new adventures.

One thing that’s for sure though is that our legendary forward will always be welcomed back to Anfield with open arms.

You can watch the video of Origi courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🔜 🇮🇹 Divock Origi in Italy ready to complete his move to AC Milan pic.twitter.com/gTt798ZVeY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 29, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business