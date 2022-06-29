(Video) Jarell Quansah scores semi-final winner for England Under 19s and sends them to the Euros final in Slovakia

Liverpool’s young defender Jarell Quansah scored the winner for England, to help them reach the Euros final.

Competing in the UEFA U19 European Championship, the goal from the young Red has helped the English side reach the final in Slovakia.

The Young Lions came from behind to beat Italy 2-1 and will be going for glory next week, with three of our lads within the young squad.

Our defender played the full game at centre-back for his side and it was his header that proved vital in the latter stages of the game.

The 19-year-old reacted to a loose ball within the box and his header from a corner in the 82nd minute, was enough to win the game.

His fellow academy teammates Luke Chambers and Harvey Davies are also in the squad but neither were handed the chance to help the cause.

Best of luck to all three of them in the final on the 1st of July.

You can view the video of Quansah’s goal via BBC Sport on YouTube:

