(Video) John Achterberg has his family in hysterics as he feeds elephants on family holiday

John Achterberg has been enjoying the final few days of his holidays, before pre-season starts with Liverpool.

The goalkeeper coach has been spending time with his family and has had a video uploaded of himself feeding some elephants, during his break.

At face value, this may seem like not much of a story but the video is certainly worth a watch from the 50-year-old former ‘keeper.

The Dutchman pretends to have fallen during the clip and it is somewhat out of character to seem him in an out of work scenario, especially for our supporters.

The former Tranmere Rovers stopper got a big laugh from his family and looks to be having a great time away from home.

He will have to get used to travelling though, with the Reds visiting four different countries during the month of pre-season football ahead.

You can view the video of John Achterberg via @hayls.a on Instagram:

