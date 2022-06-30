30-year-old Liverpool star may be included as part of ‘swap deal’ for talented Juventus midfielder – report

Bobby Firmino could be included as part of a swap deal between Liverpool and Serie A giants Juventus for midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

It’s also been suggested that Naby Keita could be the player that heads to Turin in place of the French international, but Italian outfit, CMW (via Liverpool Echo), are claiming that the Bianconeri would want the Reds’ No. 9 instead.

Former PSG midfielder Rabiot has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer and it’s believed that Jurgen Klopp’s side are showing some interest.

The 27-year-old is close to entering the final 12 months of his current deal in Italy and may therefore be allowed to leave.

The aforementioned Keita, however, is set to be offered a new contract at Anfield with his current deal also set to expire at the end of next season.

The CMW report also claims that because Firmino is valued more expensively than Rabiot, any swap deal involving the pair would see some cash head to Merseyside as well.

Firmino has been a huge part of the club ever since arriving from Hoffenheim in 2015 – he reinvented the false-nine role and struck up a mouthwatering front-three alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

The latter has departed the club for Bayern Munich this summer and broke up the famous trio that earned the Reds so much success in recent years.

And with the Brazil International also entering the final year of his Liverpool contract, Jurgen Klopp may be tempted to let him leave if it means a midfielder would be coming in to replace him.

