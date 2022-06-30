AS Monaco send message of reassurance to Liverpool supporters following the signing of Takumi Minamino

AS Monaco have reassured Liverpool supporters that they will take good care of Takumi Minamino after they completed the signing of the Japan international.

The 27-year-old made the switch the south of France earlier this week and brought to an end a two-and-a-half year spell at Anfield.

He was the Reds top goalscorer in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last term – two competitions that the club won.

Liverpool tweeted a message wishing the former RB Salzburg man all the best, to which the French outfit replied, “We’ll take good care of him.”

Minamino himself has issued an emotional goodbye to the club and we of course hope he tastes more success in Ligue 1 in the coming seasons.

He scored 10 goals and registered one assists in 22 appearances last term which is pretty impressive.

We payed just under £8m for the attacker in January 2020 and it’s believed that Monaco splashed £13.5m for his services this week.

Yet more impressive transfer business completed by the club, even if his departure may disappoint some supporters.

He certainly has ability and the potential to be a star for Philippe Clement’s side and it’s a shame that it never really quite worked out at Liverpool.

We wish him all the very best for the future, thanks for everything Taki!

You can see Monaco’s tweet below via Twitter:

We’ll take good care of him 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/93aFniseAw — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) June 28, 2022

