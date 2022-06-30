‘Ever since I was a little boy’ – Ex-Everton man makes Liverpool and Merseyside derby admission

Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has claimed that the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic is bigger than the Merseyside derby.

The 25-year-old, who recently completed a move to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin, also claimed that ever since he was ‘a little boy’, he ‘hated’ Liverpool.

“The biggest [derby] is the Glasgow derby, but unfortunately there were no fans there [Kenny played for Celtic in 2021 during the year when football was played mainly behind closed doors],” Morgen Post (via Liverpool Echo) reported him saying.

“Playing with Everton against Liverpool was particularly emotional. Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve kind of hated Liverpool. It was always my dream to play against them, and luckily I did.

“[I know] what a derby win means to the Hertha fans. Those are games you look forward to, where you fight to win at all costs.”

On the opening day of the German top-flight on August 6, Hertha play in their local derby when they face city rivals Union Berlin.

Jonjoe Kenny made just one appearance against Liverpool as a Everton player and that game ended as a 1-1 draw, so although he may have fought ‘to win at all costs’ he was ultimately unsuccessful.

The Blues have won just one of their last 26 games against the Reds which proves how superior Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in recent years.

Last season, Liverpool demolished the Toffees 4-1 at Goodison Park and then earned a 2-0 victory over them at Anfield.

