‘I hope’ – Ex-Red urges Liverpool fans to not forget about Diogo Jota despite the signing of Darwin Nunez

Jose Enrique has urged Liverpool supporters to not forget about Diogo Jota despite the signing of Darwin Nunez.

The ex-Red did admit that Jurgen Klopp’s preferred front three may be made up of Luis Diaz, Nunez and Mo Salah, but he’s hoping that our No. 20 can ‘come back to his best’ following a disappointing end to the previous campaign.

“We are talking about the front 3 for next season Luis Diaz, Darwin [Nunez] and [Mo] Salah but remember this man. [It] is true that he didn’t play at his best at the end of the season but before that he was on🔥and scored 21 goals for us. The season is long and I hope he comes back to his best,” Enrique tweeted.

Despite scoring just twice in his last 16 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Portugal international netted an impressive 21 goals in 54 appearances last season (across all competitions), including goals against Manchester United, Manchester City and Everton.

He also scored a brace in our League Cup semi-final second leg victory over Arsenal at the Emirates and the only goal in our FA Cup quarter-final defeat of Nottingham Forest – the two competitions that would later go on to win.

On his day, Jota is a serious threat and without some of his goals last term, we wouldn’t have been as successful as we were.

He may not be the first name on the team sheet, but he will certainly play his part in the coming seasons with his instinctive finishing and unselfish attitude.

With the initial £64m transfer fee that we paid to Benfica for Nunez, he will of course be expecting to earn regular minutes under Klopp, but last season proved that we need as much strength in depth as possible in order to be competitive on all fronts.

The former Wolves man is a real favourite of the fans at Anfield and let’s hope he can enjoy another successful campaign next term.

