(Image) Darwin Nunez and Ivan Rakitic pictured enjoying a boat trip whilst on holiday in Dubai

Darwin Nunez has been enjoying some time off this pre-season in Dubai alongside Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The pair have been pictured sitting relaxed on the back of a speedboat alongside their partners in the popular Middle Eastern city.

The Uruguay international will be wanting to make the most of his final few days off before meeting up with his new teammates at the AXA Training Centre on July 4.

He recently completed an initial £64m move to Anfield from Benfica and will hope to hit the ground running in a Liverpool shirt.

The 23-year-old netted 34 goals in 41 appearances last season (across all competitions) and Reds supporters will want much of the same from their new No. 27 next season.

It may take the former Almeria man some time to settle in the Premier League, but it’s expected that he will play in the centre of Jurgen Klopp’s front three with Luis Diaz and Mo Salah either side of him.

We’re not quite sure how former Barcelona star Rakitic and our new forward are friends, but it’s great to see them enjoying some time together in the sun.

You can see the image of the pair and their partners below via @DaveOCKOP on Twitter:

Darwin Nuñez, Ivan Rakitić and their partners holidaying in Dubai. 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/8GhdnX2uoi — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 29, 2022

