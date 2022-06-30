(Image) Naby Keita returns to Guinea and shows off new Liverpool home shirt whilst taking part in friendly football match

Naby Keïta has returned to Guinea and took part in a football match with some of his old friends.

The Liverpool midfielder is currently enjoying some time off during pre-season before the Reds return to the AXA Training Centre on July 4 to begin their preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Our No. 8 is the captain of his national team and is therefore a huge icon for many in the African nation and he offered supporters a glimpse of the new Reds home shirt in action whilst playing in the match.

The 27-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his current Anfield deal, but it’s believed that Jurgen Klopp is keen to retain the services of the RB Leipzig man and offer him a new contract.

Since his arrival from the Bundesliga in 2018, he’s struggled to live up to the expectation and it’s fair to say that he’s had a stop-start career on Merseyside so far.

He’s showed glimpses of his ability and scored some cracking goals for the club, but overall he hasn’t nailed down a regular spot in the side.

It’s clear that Klopp’s preferred midfield three is Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, and the middle of the park is believed to be an area that the Reds want to strengthen next.

AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni was a target for the club, but he’s opted for a move to Real Madrid, whilst Jude Bellingham is also a player that’s been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Any potential move for the teenager is expected to be revisited next summer with the England international revealing that he’s remaining with Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming season.

If we don’t add any new faces in the midfield department this summer, let’s hope Keita can step up and prove that he deserves to be offered a new contract at the club.

You can see images of Naby playing in the friendly game below courtesy of @MedSesay25 (via @DaveOCKOP on Twitter):

Naby Keita has returned to Guinea during the pre season and was playing today at the Stade Koïtayah. 🇬🇳 @MedSesay25 pic.twitter.com/gwTEmkBJrW — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 29, 2022

