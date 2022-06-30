Steven Gerrard preparing ‘surprisingly high’ offer for 25-year-old Liverpool defender – report

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a surprisingly high offer for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The 25-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Anfield recently, falling behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre half.

It’s believed that Steven Gerrard’s side are prepared to offer £30m for the former Charlton Athletic man, that’s according to the Daily Star (via TEAMtalk).

The England international found himself earning game time at right-back towards the end of the previous campaign which proved his versatility.

And despite there being a number of clubs interested in the London-born defender, reports circulated recently suggesting that he was ready to sign a new deal that would see him remain on Merseyside.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2024 meaning there’s no risk of losing him on a free transfer anytime soon, but with Newcastle also monitoring his situation, Jurgen Klopp may be keen to ensure he retains Gomez’s services.

Our No. 12 made 20 appearances for the club last term (across all competitions), but he may be seeking more regular game time with the Qatar World Cup coming up at the end of the year.

He’s not played for the Three Lions since August 2020, but with his versatility, Gareth Southgate may consider taking the defender to the Middle Eastern nation in November.

We’d understand if Gomez was to leave the club in order to earn more regular minutes, but he’s still young and can certainly play his part for Liverpool if he continues to work hard.

