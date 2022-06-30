‘That was a close one’ – Everton star reveals how he nearly joined Liverpool back in the summer of 2013

Everton ‘keeper Asmir Begovic has revealed that he was ‘close’ to signing for Liverpool in 2013.

The Reds did opt to sign Simon Mignolet from Sunderland instead, but only because the Potters were demanding ‘too much’ money for the Bosnia and Herzogovina international.

The 35-year-old instead joined Chelsea in 2015 and then Bournemouth two-years later before moving to the Toffees last summer where he’s had to settle for a spot as second choice behind Jordan Pickford.

“The main one was Liverpool, it was between me and Mignolet at the time,” Begovic told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

“At Stoke I was still under contract for three or four years so they wanted too much money and Mignolet only had one year left and he was a good deal for them, that was a close one.”

Mignolet had a few decent seasons at Liverpool, and Begovic too was a decent ‘keeper and has had a respectable career, but they can’t be compared to our current No. 1.

Alisson Becker arrived from AS Roma in 2018 and he’s been phenomenal ever since.

Without him, Jurgen Klopp’s side would not have tasted the success they have in recent years.

He won the Premier League’s Golden Glove award last season alongside Manchester City’s Ederson, and he’ll be hoping for more of the same next term.

What a signing the Brazil international has been for the Reds – long may his impressive displays continue!

