‘Unacceptable’ – Pundit makes Mo Salah transfer admission as the Egyptian enters the final 12 months of his Liverpool deal

Former Premier League player Jamie O’Hara has claimed that it would be ‘unacceptable’ for Liverpool to allow Mo Salah to leave for free in 12 months time.

The Egyptian King has entered the final year of his Anfield contract and is yet to agree on terms to extend his deal.

“Now Salah could go on a free – that is unacceptable,” he told talkSPORT (via The Kop Times).

“Liverpool have set the benchmark for how to do business as a football club and they’ve done it brilliantly.

“But they’ve got to get this sorted out because Mo Salah cannot leave that football club on a free.”

The 30-year-old has been one of the best players in the world since arriving from AS Roma in 2017 and won the Premier League’s Golden Boot award once again last season.

He netted 31 goals in 51 appearances as we lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and ended the season as runners-up in both the English top-flight and Champions League.

He may now be the wrong side of 30, but he’s still in tip-top shape and barely misses a game through injury.

Sadio Mane has departed the club this summer whilst Darwin Nunez has arrived from Benfica.

Next season will see Jurgen Klopp operate with a much changed front-three, but let’s hope our No. 11 can continue providing the firepower as we chase down more silverware.

To loose a player of the Egypt international’s ability for free would be a huge blow – let’s hope his contract situation can be resolved sooner rather than later.

