How Jay Spearing can have a similar role to “players like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk” at Liverpool

Jay Spearing has returned to Liverpool and is likely to pull on a red shirt once again, even if it is at youth level.

Speaking with The Athletic, Academy manager Alex Inglethorpe spoke about the importance of having the Wirral-born midfielder registered as a player: “When Steven [Gerrard] joined in I felt there was a level of coaching that the boys got from within that could never be replicated when someone coaches just from the outside,” adds Inglethorpe.

“Of course, you can coach from the outside. But coaching isn’t just about putting the balls, bibs and cones out, setting up a session and managing it.

READ MORE: Issy Wong claims that she is ‘the Divock Origi of women’s cricket’ in big claim to fame

“I’ve got no doubt that if you spoke to Trent (Alexander-Arnold) or Curtis (Jones), they’ll say they’ve been coached by senior players like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk, within games and in training sessions, day in day out.

“There’s an awful lot of learning that can take place where you’re in the right environment with the right people. Every single session Jay’s role will be very much being in and around the under-18s and coaching from within.”