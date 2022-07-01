Issy Wong claims that she is ‘the Divock Origi of women’s cricket’ in big claim to fame

England bowler Issy Wong took two late wickets against South Africa and came out with a claim that will delight Liverpool fans.

As per BBC Sport: ‘Pace bowler Wong removed Lara Goodall and Laura Wolvaardt to go with the maiden Test wicket she took in South Africa’s first innings.

‘Asked if she is a “big-game player”, Wong, a Liverpool fan, said: “Like the Divock Origi of women’s cricket.”

‘Former Liverpool striker Origi made a habit of scoring crucial goals for the Reds, notably in a number of Merseyside derbies and the 2019 Champions League semi-final against Barcelona’.

There’s certainly not many men that are better placed to stake their claim as ‘big-game players’ than our former No.27, who provided many great moments for the Reds.

It shows that you’re good at your job when you can transcend your sport and for the Belgian to get a shout in cricket, even if it is from a Red, shows how big he is.

Divock Origi will always be remembered for his time at Anfield and will be welcomed back as a hero.

