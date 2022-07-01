James Balagizi signs a new contract with Liverpool before being sent out on loan in search for first-team football

It’s been a busy summer of loan departures for Liverpool and James Balagizi has become the latest youngster to be sent out to pastures new.

As per the club’s website: ‘James Balagizi has signed a new Liverpool contract and joined Crawley Town on loan for the 2022-23 season.

‘The 18-year-old, who joined the Reds as an U11 player, has further extended his time with the club by agreeing fresh terms’.

The 18-year-old has been handed two opportunities to be on Jurgen Klopp’s bench in the past season and that is a reward for his hard work at academy level.

The opportunity to play for Crawley Town in League Two is certainly an exciting one and should provide the attacking midfielder an opportunity to gain some more first-team experience.

With a new contract being handed to the Manchester-born player, it’s now up to him to grasp it with both hands and prove that he deserves to stay at the club long-term.

