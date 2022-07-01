Jamie Carragher’s playful response to Mo Salah’s agent as his new contract is announced by Liverpool

Mo Salah’s agent was exposed to torrent of abuse when he sent a cryptic Tweet but has since had a few apologies.

With the news that the Egyptian King has now agreed to a three-year contract extension on a wage of £350,000 per week, the frustrating delays and Tweets have now been forgiven.

Ramy Abbas Issa posted an emoji of a laughing face, before the deal was done, and he received plenty of replies with a slight hint of hatred – after the lack of a deal being completed.

Now that the I’s have been dotted and T’s have been crossed, it seems as though many Liverpool fans have forgiven our No.11’s agent and will agree to move on.

One of those supporters was Jamie Carragher who, after first Tweeting: ‘All Reds love your client, and if he is to leave next summer we will wish him well & say a big thank you. But we can do without this cryptic crap for the next 12 months! @MoSalah have a word!!’.

Our former defender then said: ‘We fooled them all chief 👀🤪 @MoSalah @RamyCol 🖊 👌🏻’.

It was a great show of Scouse humour and also how fickle football fans can be, as soon as the best player extends their stay!

You can view the Tweets via @Carra23 on Twitter:

