Jurgen Klopp: Mo Salah has been ‘the stuff of legend’ and his ‘best years are still to come’ at Liverpool

One person who we all know will be more than happy to see Mo Salah extend his stay at Liverpool, is Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 55-year-old said: “Really pleased – really, really pleased. It’s the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now.

“Of course it has taken a little time but that’s absolutely OK and the best things are always worth waiting for anyway. Mo is one of the best players in the world; it’s only normal there are things to sort when you are at his level. So big credit to Julian Ward and Mike Gordon for guiding us to this destination.

“I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend”.

It’s promising to hear from the German that he thinks the best years are ahead of the Egyptian King, especially after the amazing successes of the past few seasons.

It would have been high on our No.11’s list of priorities that staying at Anfield would provide access to some of the biggest team and individual prizes on offer.

It’s great for the club that we’ve managed to tie down one of the best players in the world, to extend his stay on Merseyside.

