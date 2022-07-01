Liverpool have ‘turned down’ Nottingham Forest’s ‘opening offer’ for Neco Williams as the Welshman plots Anfield exit

Liverpool look like they will soon be saying goodbye to Neco Williams but will not sell for a lower fee than desired.

As reported by The Daily Mail: ‘Liverpool have turned down Nottingham Forest’s opening offer for Neco Williams as they are holding out for the £15million price tag they recently attached to him.

‘The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, and delivered a number of impressive performances to help the Cottagers gain promotion to the Premier League.

‘As a result, several clubs have registered an interest in signing the 21-year-old defender – who is unlikely to feature for Liverpool next season following the signing of Calvin Ramsay’.

There had been strong links with Fulham, following the Welshman’s successful loan spell in the Championship last season.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to hold down a place in the Welsh World Cup squad and so will be keen to move to a destination that will provide him a platform to showcase that he deserves a place in the team.

It looks like his long-term future is away from Merseyside but we are not willing to sell for a fee that is any lower than our evaluation of the right-back.

