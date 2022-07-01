Liverpool reveal the club’s plans to support and partake in the city’s Pride celebrations throughout July

Liverpool will be proudly supporting the city’s celebrations for Pride in July and have revealed their plans for the month.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool Football Club will proudly lend its support to the city’s Pride celebrations throughout July, in support of the LGBT+ community.

‘The club’s iconic Liver bird crest will be displayed in full Progress Pride colours across its digital platforms for the whole month, and a new and extended LFC Pride range is also available for Reds to show their colours.

‘The series of activities, which aim to show support and help raise awareness of the issues affecting the community, are part of the club’s ongoing Red Together campaign, LFC’s commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion’.

It’s important for an institution as big as the club to back such an important month of celebrations and to lend their support and participation to it.

This will all culminate with the ‘March for Pride’ at the end of the month in the city and will help end the month-long celebrations.

In Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson, the LGBT+ community have two very public and vocal allies.

