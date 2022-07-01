Mo Salah and Naby Keita recognised by the Confederation of African Football for their performances in 2022

Mo Salah and Naby Keita had impressive seasons for club and country and their efforts have been rewarded.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita have been nominated for the 2022 African Men’s Player of the Year award.

‘The Reds duo were included on the 30-man list of contenders announced by the Confederation of African Football on Thursday’.

READ MORE: (Video) Declan Rice on his favourite Steven Gerrard goal and memories of the ex-Red wearing Adidas Predator boots

Despite it being a relatively successful one for the Egyptian King, it was a campaign filled with heartache as he narrowly missed out on AFCON glory, a place in the World Cup, the Premier League and the Champions League – it’s been a real contrast between his performances and his rewards.

With our No.8, the quality of his national side means that they did impress during AFCON and his performances on Merseyside will certainly have bolstered his chances of success.

It’s important to note that Sadio Mane was too nominated and we can only wish all three players the best of luck in clinching the award.

You can view the full list of nominees via @CAF_Online on Twitter:

🇩🇿✖️1

🇧🇫✖️3

🇨🇲✖️3

🇰🇲✖️1

🇨🇮✖️2

🇪🇬✖️4

🇬🇲✖️1

🇬🇳✖️1

🇲🇱✖️3

🇲🇦✖️4

🇳🇬✖️1

🇸🇳✖️5

🇹🇳✖️1 30 players from 13 countries contending to sit on the throne of African football. 👑 Your preliminary nominations for the #CAFAwards2022 Player of the Year 📝 pic.twitter.com/FZGiM7ugxP — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business