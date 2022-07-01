Mo Salah signs long-term contract extension at Liverpool and commits his future to Anfield

Out of nowhere, Mo Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool and has extended his stay on a ‘long-term’ deal.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 30-year-old said: “I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

The Egyptian King looked destined to say goodbye to Anfield and this news has meant that we will be enjoying plenty more goals and trophies with the forward.

Our No.11’s wages and contract length haven’t been confirmed by the club but it’s safe to say that he will now be the highest earner in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Now that this has been signed and sealed, we can end one branch of speculation around the club and be safe in the knowledge that we will enjoy the best years of one of the best players in the world.

