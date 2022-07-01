Mo Salah’s agent posts cryptic and disrespectful Tweet which riles Liverpool fans

He’s only gone and done it again…

Back in March, Mo Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa, wound up Liverpool fans by posting a series of laughing emojis – clearly in response to a Jurgen Klopp interview in which the boss had said the club had done everything it could to renew the Egyptian’s deal.

The internet has been rife with rumours Salah is set to put pen to paper this week, but Abbas Issa’s latest, rather unhelpful tweet, probably rubbishes this.

This time, he went for just the one laughing emoji, much to the anger of Reds everywhere, who’d much prefer those associated with Liverpool to not wash dirty laundry in public.

🤣 — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) July 1, 2022

Grizz Khan on Twitter claimed that Liverpool reps have actually headed to Greece after hearing Salah was ready to renew, only to be told of a new figure from Abbas Issa.

We can’t verify this, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the agent was employing such tactics.

LFC have sent club reps to Mykonos after being told by Mo Salah that he has agreed to extending his contract. I have now been told that Salah’s agent has changed demands at last minute . Club reps are still in Greece and are hoping to resolve the issues . We now wait #LFC — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) July 1, 2022

As it stands, Salah’s deal will expire in 2023, at the end of this season. He’s one of our greatest ever players and obviously Liverpool should be doing all they can to keep him long-term, but the protracted negotiations and games played, such as the one today, are not helping anyone.

We still hope it gets done, but tweets like the one sent out today suggests it certainly isn’t close.