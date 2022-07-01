Mo Salah’s message to the Liverpool supporters as he extends his stay at Anfield for three more years

Mo Salah has brought a big smile to many Liverpool fans’ faces, as he announced his extended stay at Anfield.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 30-year-old said: “My message to them is, you know me and I give everything to the club.

“So, my message is the players in the team want to give our best next season to try to win all the trophies.

“As usual, you stay behind us and give us a big push and I am sure we are going to win trophies again [together]”.

Knowing that a big motive behind his decision to stay on Merseyside was to play in front of our supporters, will only endear the Egyptian King to our fans even more.

Now that we have three more years of one of the best players in the world at our club, who couldn’t be excited at his decision to stay with Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Let’s hope that when his next contract ends, it will come with many more goals and trophies being earned beforehand.

