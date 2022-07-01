Robbie Fowler on his belief that Darwin Nunez can ‘pull a nil-nil into a one-nil in your favour’ this season for Liverpool

Robbie Fowler knows a good striker when he sees one and Darwin Nunez is hoping to emulate the Scouser’s legacy at Anfield.

Speaking with BolaVIP, the 47-year-old said: “(Núñez) is the type of player I wanted to see Liverpool have for a number of years… Everybody knows I am a striker. I think my love for the game is up there with my love for the players in my position.

“Liverpool has had great players and great strikers over the years. You look at (Sadio) Mané and (Mohamed) Salah. Players who can change games. I think Darwin Nunez is that type of player, who can change a game. He can maybe pull a nil-nil into a one-nil in your favour.

READ MORE: Mo Salah and Naby Keita recognised by the Confederation of African Football for their performances in 2022

“I know Manchester City is thinking exactly the same thing with (Erling) Haaland. From a Liverpool point of view, they have gone out there to spend money. They’ve lost a player, Mané, which is disappointing. They got money for him, so they’ve received more money than they’ve spent five-six years ago. Probably good business for the club.”

It’s not bad to know that you have belief in you from a man known as God, who also scored 183 goals for Liverpool during his time at the club.

Jurgen Klopp has a good record when he spends big on a player, meaning there will be a lot of hope and expectation that the Uruguayan can provide some impressive performances.

The season ahead will reveal whether the hope is being correctly placed but let’s hope our new No.27 hits the ground running.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business