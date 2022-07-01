Robbie Fowler on Sadio Mane’s Liverpool exit and Jurgen Klopp’s transfer plans this summer

Liverpool said goodbye to Sadio Mane this summer and Robbie Fowler has discussed his thoughts on the deal and future transfer dealings.

Speaking with BolaVIP, the 47-year-old said: “There is no reason why he shouldn’t be up there (with other greats). He scored goals, he won trophies, and he has been a fan favorite. And when you think of Liverpool greats over the years, that is what they’ve done, they won trophies, they scored goals, and they had a great rapport with the fans. I find it odd to speak to any Liverpool fan and not have a good thing to say about Mane, I think he has been brilliant.

“One of Liverpool’s problems over the years was they never had the depth, they never had the squad to compete on every level. All of a sudden, they got that squad to compete at every level. People would say, maybe we don’t need to play that many games. I don’t get that, I really don’t because we want them to compete at every level.

“There are a few options for certain players, we don’t know whether they want to keep them or not. I don’t want Liverpool to be in the same boat they’ve been in a few years ago when the squad wasn’t great. Don’t get me wrong, the first eleven now would be brilliant, but when you start getting rid of maybe three or four players, the squad is not as strong as it was.

“So, then you maybe go back to the level it was maybe a few years ago. And I don’t think Liverpool can afford to do that now, because they’ve worked so hard, and they did so well to get where they are. And I don’t want to see that stop, I want them to sign more players. Who else they will sign I don’t know, will they wait another year to bring another midfielder in, time will tell.

“And I think certainly with Jurgen, that will always be the case, he will sign new players. The time will tell, we don’t know if anyone else will come in. I like to think there would be because it would be an absolute shame if Liverpool doesn’t progress the way we all believe they should do.”

It’s always going to be big news and have an effect on any team, when you say goodbye to a player as influential as Sadio Mane.

As our former forward says though, the priority needs to be to keep the quality high within the squad and to ensure that we have enough squad depth for a long season.

By signing Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, Jurgen Klopp will hope that should be enough to bridge the gap of losing our Senegalese forward, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

