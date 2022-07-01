(Video) Declan Rice on his favourite Steven Gerrard goal and memories of the ex-Red wearing Adidas Predator boots

Steven Gerrard is a player that all football fans remember fondly and Declan Rice has been discussing some of his favourite memories.

Speaking with Goal on YouTube, the 23-year-old was discussing his memories of our former captain wearing Adidas Predator boots: “Stevie G, when he was wearing these and when he was coming through.

“How many goals has Gerrard scored! One goal that sticks out, I think he scored it at Goodison Park, when he dropped his shoulder and whizzed one into the top corner and I think he was wearing these boots that day”.

Our former No.8 was smashing goals in from every angle, from a very young age and some of his earlier strikes for the club have been somewhat forgotten.

Any opportunity to watch a reel of all his goals for the Reds is never one that should be passed up and the Merseyside Derby finish from 2001 is certainly a memorable strike.

With some muted links between the West Ham midfielder and ourselves, perhaps emulating the legacy of our club legend could be enough to convince him on a move to Anfield.

You can watch Rice’s comments on Gerrard (from 2:06) via Goal on YouTube:

