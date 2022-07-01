(Video) Mo Salah’s friends jump to joy as his new contract at Liverpool is announced

Mo Salah was surrounded with friends as the official confirmation of his new contract was announced at Liverpool.

The people he was with had a very similar reaction to many of our supporters once the news broke and that was by jumping to joy.

As per the caption from the video that was shared online: ‘*so this just happened* – Liverpool announced Salah new contract – Salah and friends got push notification on their phone – and here u see the outbreak of feelings’.



It’s fair to assume that they would have had some inclination that the announcement was coming and even if they didn’t, our No.11 probably would have known it was on the horizon!

There’s no reason to not be excited by the news that one of the best players in the world has extended his stay on Merseyside and this was a real show of genuine joy and emotion.

If the news was broken at Anfield whilst our No.11 was there, it would have been a much bigger show of how much he means to our club.

You can view the video of Salah via @alonlif on Twitter:

