Virgil van Dijk’s GIF reaction to the news that Mo Salah will extend his stay at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk was quick to join the thousands of Liverpool supporters to voice their excitement at Mo Salah’s new contract.

The surprising news broke that the Egyptian King had signed a three-year contract extension with the Reds and everyone jumped to social media to express their joy.

Our No.4 took to his Twitter account in response to the the big news about the new deal and it got many fans excited.

It was a simple response from the Dutchman but it was a real sign of how happy he was with the news that his teammate was extending his stay.

Some have thought that our No.4 would be upset to learn that his place as the club’s top earner was over but this suggests otherwise.

The best thing about Jurgen Klopp’s squad is the unity within it and this is yet another show of the bond that runs throughout the entire squad, now we have at least two of our best players tied down for the best years of their careers.

