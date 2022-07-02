Harvey Elliott handed new squad number as his progression in Jurgen Klopp’s squad continues

Last season was a real breakthrough campaign for Harvey Elliott and his progress in Jurgen Klopp’s squad has now been further demonstrated.

Our now former No.67 was handed a new squad number and the drop of 48 squad numbers shows how close he is to being a first-team starter under the boss.

In this day and age numbers mean a lot less than they did but being as close to the first 11 numbers is always a sign of your status with the squad.

READ MORE: ‘I’m so happy I was wrong’ – Jose Enrique’s joy at Mo Salah’s contract extension and Liverpool’s ‘best signing this summer’

Given that the former Fulham youngster had his Instagram name as HE7, that would suggest he has his eyes set on a certain James Milner’s number whenever the veteran calls it a day on Merseyside.

For now though, he will have to make do with the brand new No.19 that will be worn on his back for the new season – along with a new Instagram name of HE19.

Emulating someone like Sadio Mane will be a huge goal for the 19-year-old and let’s hope that he can have a career for the Reds anywhere near as good as the Senegalese attacker.

The boyhood Red looks set to stay with us for a long time and so we will wait and see where his career takes him.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business