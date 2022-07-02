‘I am going to miss him’ – Mo Salah sends a message to Sadio Mane during his contract extension interview with Liverpool

Liverpool have had a mixed summer in terms of happy and sad news and Mo Salah had a message for Sadio Mane, during his contract extension interview.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 30-year-old said: ‘Sadio has left and I am going to miss him. He had great seasons with the club, so I wish him all the best’.

It’s sad to know that we won’t see the pair playing together again but the thought of losing both in the same summer would have been a huge blow for our supporters.

It’s hard to know for sure if the Senegalese attacker’s departure meant that we could then afford to keep our No.11 at the club, or not but at least we get to keep one of our heroes.

This will be the start of a new era under Jurgen Klopp but he doesn’t want to lose the Egyptian just yet, hoping he will be a vital cog for at least the next three years.

The famous front three has been broken up but that will never mean they will be forgotten by our supporters.

