‘I’m so happy I was wrong’ – Jose Enrique’s joy at Mo Salah’s contract extension and Liverpool’s ‘best signing this summer’

Mo Salah’s decision to extend his stay at Liverpool has been met with universal joy, with many supporters taking to their social media accounts.

One such fan is former Red Jose Enrique, who wrote on his Twitter account: ‘Salah signs a new contract until 2025!

‘The best signing this summer, to be honest with you I didn’t believe it was going to happen and I’m so happy I was wrong. 👑’.

READ MORE: ‘Thank you Mo’ – Sir Kenny Dalglish on Mo Salah’s decision to extend his contract at Liverpool

We’re all in the same boat and it was such an unexpected announcement that the joy feels even greater, because there were no leaks in the press at all.

It’s amazing in this day and age that our club can still operate with such secrecy and success, as we managed to secure the future of one of the greatest players in the world.

The best years of our Egyptian King’s career will have been spent at Anfield and because of this, he will always hold a special place in our hearts.

You can view the message from Enrique about Salah via @Jesanchez3 on Twitter:

Salah sign a new contract until 2025!the best signing this https://t.co/EkDWvH51vT be honest with you I didn't believe it was going to happen and I'm so happy I was wrong. 👑 pic.twitter.com/D7noGqEZbH — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) July 1, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business