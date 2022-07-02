Is Darwin Nunez Liverpool’s Last Major Summer Purchase?

Liverpool’s Transfer Plans After Darwin Nunez

Liverpool spent much of last season believing they could win an unprecedented quadruple of trophies. The Reds were contending for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup until the last days of the season.

The Merseyside club ultimately had to settle for the FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies. They were pipped to the Premier League by Manchester City, while they lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Despite those setbacks, the Borgata online sportsbook and others still have Liverpool as among the favorites to win the league this coming season. Part of the reason is their impressive summer spending so far.

Below is a guide on Liverpool’s transfer plans ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

Spending Big Money on a Forward

The most significant move from Liverpool this summer came in the form of Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan Centre-forward has a huge reputation in Europe thanks to his outstanding last season with Portuguese side Benfica.

Nunez commanded a mammoth fee of close to €100 million to join Liverpool, with the bulk of that fee guaranteed to Benfica regardless of how he performs in the coming years. Liverpool have invested so much money in Nunez for two reasons.

The first is their lack of goal scoring in vital games last season, with them struggling to find the net in the finals they played in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Champions League. Another reason is the departure of veteran winger Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

Investing in Youth

Aside from securing the big-money-forward in Nunez, Liverpool have made two important signings for the future. The first was attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from newly-promoted Fulham, who is seen as one who can have an impact in the Premier League immediately.

Carvalho is a very creative player, and his dynamism will add a lot to the team in an attacking sense. He is also very raw, which means his game time at the start of the season will be very limited.

Ramsay is a right-back who has signed from Scotland and will serve as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold in that position for the 2022-2023 season.

The Midfield Will Have to Wait

Many fans had expected Liverpool to make a significant midfield signing this summer. However, many sources in the British press state that Liverpool will not be making any such move.

They are happy with their transfer negotiations for Nunez, Carvalho, and Ramsay. The club believes they have great players who can do a job in midfield for another season.

When Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are out of contract in the summer, along with Naby Keita, Liverpool may reinvest in their midfield.

Replacing an Aging Front Line

The big question mark regarding Liverpool this coming season is whether they can successfully replace an aging front line. Roberto Firmino is already a bit-part player, while Sadio Mane is gone. Mohamed Salah remains.

Whether manager Jurgen Klopp can get the best out of new signing Darwin Nunez, along with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, will go a long way to determining their season. If the above three can replace the output and overall impact of Firmino and Mane, they are likely to have a great season.

If one or more of their new signings were to struggle, especially Nunez, the upcoming campaign could be a tough one for Klopp and his mighty Reds.

