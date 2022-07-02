Liverpool website hints at where Fabio Carvalho will be playing for the club this season

Liverpool have announced a few signings this summer and only Fabio Carvalho has yet to be unveiled by the club.

Now that his arrival has been confirmed, as the 1st of July has now passed, the club has placed the Portuguese attacker onto the club’s website and it provides a big hint on his playing position.

On the club’s website, the 19-year-old is listed as a forward and his profile reads: ‘A flexible forward who allies an eye for goal with a clever creative spark, Carvalho emerged as one of the Championship’s outstanding prospects prior to signing for the Reds.

‘He was recruited by Jürgen Klopp after starring for Fulham as they won the second-tier title to secure an immediate return to the Premier League’.

Given his tendency to be used as a No.10 and attacking player, it wasn’t known if Jurgen Klopp would deploy the former Fulham man in the middle or up front.

It’s a similar quandary to what was posed with Harvey Elliott and the boss opted to deploy him in the middle of the pitch.

However, the loss of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane may suggest that we need another forward option and already have one.

We’ll wait and see what happens but it looks like he could be part of a new front three.

