Mo Salah on the signing of Darwin Nunez and his excitement about providing his new teammate plenty of assists

Mo Salah has tied himself to Anfield for the foreseeable future and one man he will be spending that time with is Darwin Nunez.

In an interview with the club’s website, the 30-year-old was asked: ‘I think it’s important to mention the assists – 13 in the league last season. The attack will look a little different this season with Darwin Nunez coming in. How much are you looking forward to linking up with our new signing?’

To which the Egyptian replied: ‘I am so excited, I want to play with him. He had a good season and played good against us, home and away. I wish Darwin all the best to score many goals for us’.

The focus was on our No.11 after he agreed to extend his stay with Liverpool but it’s great that he was invited to talk about one of his new teammates for next season.

We all know the role that the Uruguayan had during both games against Benfica in the last campaign and we can now look forward to adding that weapon to our arsenal.

There have been some sad departures this summer but there’s no doubt that there’s a lot of excitement around the club at the moment and going into the new season.

