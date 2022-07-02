Mo Salah’s new wages funded by the departures of Sadio Mane and Divock Origi as club made him a priority

Liverpool have made some big transfer decisions this summer and it appears as though Mo Salah was chosen as a favourite over Sadio Mane and Divock Origi.

As reported by Chris Bascombe for The Telegraph: ‘Liverpool have been adept at taking the emotion out of contract decisions. Increasing the wages of Salah and Mane, with both players in their 30s, could have been considered an expensive risk. Replacing Mane with a player eight years his junior, Darwin Nunez, while rewarding Salah for his extraordinary feats maintains a healthy age balance while ensuring the squad’s salaries remain structured.

‘Divock Origi was also earning £100,000 a week before his contract expired on June 30. It is reasonable to presume that Liverpool saw the merit of diverting this salary straight into Salah’s wage packet. Liverpool will spend the rest of this summer reducing their wage bill with sales rather than making new purchases’.

The Egyptian King was always going to require a massive wage packet, if the club was to keep him at Anfield and it looks as though the amount of money paid may have been recouped from elsewhere – something that we all know that FSG are well versed at.

It’s never easy to pick a favourite but it is quite clear that there has been a decision made by Jurgen Klopp and his team, to keep our No.11 and allow the Senegalese forward to depart for Bayern Munich.

It’s the start of a new era in our forward line and it’s clear that there was a big decision made to keep our top goal scorer as a part of that line-up and for the next three years (at least).

