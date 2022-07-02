‘Thank you Mo’ – Sir Kenny Dalglish on Mo Salah’s decision to extend his contract at Liverpool

Liverpool fans around the world were delighted to see that Mo Salah had decided to extend his stay at the club.

One of those supporters was Sir Kenny Dalglish, who took to his Twitter account to write: ‘Fantastic news about @MoSalah

‘The best signing of the whole summer. Thank you Mo you have made Liverpool fans everywhere ecstatic! 🤩 YNWA’.

It’s testament to the role of our Egyptian King when a club icon such as our former player and manager is not only Tweeting about him but thanking him on the decision to stay at Anfield.

There’s set to be at least three more years of our No.11 at the club and we can all hope that it comes with silverware and personal accolades galore, as he looks set to become a club legend himself.

Goals, assists and trophies will be high on the agenda and let’s hope we can hold the two men mentioned in this article to a similar level of respect, once the 30-year-old’s career is over.

You can view the message from Dalglish about Salah via his Twitter account:

