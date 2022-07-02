(Video) Liverpool fans will love Mo Salah’s Wolf of Wall Street reference as he announces his contract extension

Liverpool fans were delighted once the news that Mo Salah would be extending his contract and he then joined in the celebrations.

After the dust had settled and the 30-year-old had no doubt been inundated with congratulations messages, he then took to his own social media.

Posting to his Instagram stories, our No.11 uploaded a famous clip from ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ where Jordan Belfort announces that he’s not leaving his company.

The impassioned speech and crazed reactions from his employees, can certainly run parallels with the reaction from our fans once the news broke of the Egyptian King’s new deal with the Reds.

We can now look forward to at least three more years of our best marksman in Jurgen Klopp’s side and the hope that more silverware will soon follow.

It’s certainly been a successful five years on Merseyside so far and there will now be targets of recording numbers to secure his place as one of the greatest to ever play for our club.

